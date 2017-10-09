Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana Honor Anton Yelchin 16 Months After Tragic Death

Remembering Anton Yelchin

Sixteen months after his death, Anton Yelchin was honored on Oct. 8 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles by family and friends. Costars Zoe Saldana (pictured), Jennifer Lawrence, Simon Pegg, and Jon Voight along with filmmakers J.J. Abrams (Star Trek), Drake Doremus (Like Crazy), and Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room) remembered Yelchin, who died in June 2016 after being pinned by his car in a freak accident. As part of the ceremony, a statue in Yelchin's memory was unveiled as well.

"It is a bittersweet moment because we're here for Anton, and he's not here with us," Saldana said. "But, it alleviates my heart knowing that we'll keep him alive. We're going to keep remembering him in the hopes that by practicing all the things he believed in and remembering all the love that he gave us, and all the joy he gave us, we're able to just keep him here with us."

