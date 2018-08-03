John C. Reilly's Laurel and Hardy biopic to world premiere at London Film Festival

Laurel and Hardy are (sort of) bounding back to the big screen for the first time in over 60 years.

The 62nd BFI London Film Festival announced Friday the long-awaited biopic about their lives, Stan & Ollie, is set to world-premiere as the annual event’s closing night feature on Oct. 21.

Directed by Filth helmer Jon S. Baird, Stan & Ollie stars John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan as the comedic duo that took Hollywood by storm in the early 1920s, starring in celebrated short films and features en route to becoming one of the most beloved acts in the industry for years to come. Stan & Ollie follows the pair as the embark on a farewell tour throughout Laurel’s homeland in the U.K., supported by their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda).

Oscar-nominated writer Jeff Pope (Philomena) penned the film’s script, while the project was produced by Jane Eyre‘s Faye Ward.

“I’m really proud to be able to give the film its world premiere in London; a city that’s so dear to myself and I know was to Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy,” Baird said in a press statement. “Stan & Ollie, at its heart, is a love story between old friends, who just happen to be two of the most iconic comedic characters in Hollywood’s history. I’m really excited to have the Closing Night film and to bring the movie to a Festival audience.”

The 62nd BFI London Film Festival runs from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21. A full lineup of titles screening at this year’s edition will be announced on Aug. 30.

Stan & Ollie is set for theatrical release on Jan. 11 in the U.K., though a domestic bow has yet to be announced. Check out the film’s new poster below.