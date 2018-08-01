Now it’s Linda Hamilton‘s turn to say, “I’ll be back.”

The OG Sarah Connor from James Cameron’s Terminator movies is suiting back up for the upcoming sequel, and in the film’s first photo, she’s joined by Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049) and Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage).

Production has already begun on the untitled Terminator installment, which instead of branching off of Terminator: Genisys is described as a follow-up to Cameron’s original sci-fi saga.

Hamilton, obviously, returns as Sarah and has been spotted around the production location in costume by paparazzi. Davis, in the new leading role for the franchise, will play a character named Grace and Reyes will play Dani Ramos (who works at “Arius Motors,” per the logo on her mechanic shirt). A closer look at Grace reveals markings covering her flesh. Might this mean she’s actually an android, some sort of traveler, or none of those things?

This will mark a reunion for Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, while newcomers Gabriel Luna (reportedly playing the next Terminator) and Diego Boneta join the fold.

Plot details for the next Terminator are still a mystery, but Deadpool‘s Tim Miller is directing the film, based on a script by David Goyer. Cameron produces with David Ellison.

This continuation comes after Terminator: Genisys was meant to launch a new era for the franchise. A sequel to the Emilia Clarke-led chapter had already been in the works until poor critical reception and poor box office sales prompted the studio to re-adjust.

Now, this Terminator, whatever it may be called, will hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.