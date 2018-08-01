Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie in talks to join Charlize Theron in Fox News film

The Nicole Kidmanaissance is trucking through to Fox News, alongside Margot Robbie.

EW has confirmed the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress is in talks to star in Annapurna’s upcoming, untitled drama chronicling disgraced Fox News chief Roger Ailes’ sexual harassment scandal and the multiple women it affected. Robbie is additionally circling a part in the project.

Variety broke the news Wednesday the Australian Aquaman performer is eyeing the role of Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News anchor who set Ailes’ ousting from the network in motion after suing him for sexual harassment in 2016. Carlson further alleged Ailes, a prominent Republican media consultant who died last year after running Fox News and launching the careers of Sean Hannity and Megyn Kelly, sabotaged her career after she refused his advances.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie is expected to play a news producer in the movie, which will focus less on Ailes himself and more on the story of the women who banded together amid the channel’s toxic male culture.

Jay Roach, who directed Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin in the 2012 political drama Game Change, is set to direct the upcoming film, with Charlize Theron producing and co-starring as Kelly, who also accused Ailes of misconduct. Oscar-winning screenwriter Charles Randolph (The Big Short) is writing the script.

A release date, further casting details, and a title for the project have yet to be announced.