J.J. Abrams shares message about first day of filming Star Wars: Episode IX

type Movie release date 12/20/19 director J.J. Abrams

The image is blurrier than a Force vision, but it appears to be John Boyega’s Finn and maybe Daisy Ridley’s Rey in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

This is how director J.J. Abrams inaugurated the first day of filming Star Wars: Episode IX.

The oblique tweet includes a photo of a camera set-up, as well as a tribute to Carrie Fisher — who will be included in the movie, but of course won’t be on the set.

Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go. Grateful for @rianjohnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part. #IX pic.twitter.com/FOfnGwVut5 — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) August 1, 2018

Last week, in announcing the full cast for the film, Abrams confirmed that Fisher, who died after completing work on The Last Jedi, would appear in the next saga film by way of unused footage from The Force Awakens.

Exactly how that material will be utilized or manipulated to further the story has yet to be explained, and probably won’t be for a while.

Eventually, all things — including this shot — will come into focus.

The film, which will conclude the Skywalker family saga, is set for release in December 2019.