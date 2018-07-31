Incredibles 2 just joined Disney’s elite 2018 triple-comma club.

The film just crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

That makes it Disney’s third title to hit the coveted ticket sales benchmark this year — the other two are Black Panther ($1.3 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion).

Incredibles 2 becomes the seventh animated movie in history to hit that number and now stands as the ninth biggest overall release in U.S. history.

The only other movie to cross the $1 billion mark this year is Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($1.2 billion).

The rest of the global Top 10 so far this year include Deadpool 2 ($734 million) and Ready Player One ($582 million).