J.J. Abrams-produced horror movie Overlord to have world premiere at Fantastic Fest

release date 11/09/18

The J.J. Abrams-produced horror movie Overlord will receive its world premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, it was announced Tuesday. Directed by Julius Avery and starring Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, among others, the film tells the story of American paratroopers dropped into occupied France on the eve of D-Day who discover a secret Nazi lab carrying out terrifying and bizarre supernatural experiments. Avery and cast members will be in attendance at the premiere.

“It’s not a Cloverfield movie,” Abrams, who produces Overlord through Bad Robot, said in April. “We are actually developing a true, dedicated Cloverfield sequel, which will be coming to you, theaters very soon.” Overlord opens in theaters on Nov. 9.

Other world premieres at this year’s genre movie-focused event will include Apostle, the new film from The Raid director Gareth Evans. Set in 1905, the movie stars Dan Stevens as a man attempting to rescue his sister after she is kidnapped by a mysterious cult. Apostle, which costars Michael Sheen and Lucy Boynton, premieres Oct. 12 on Netflix.

This year’s Fantastic Fest takes place from Sept. 20-27. More information about the event can be found at the official Fantastic Fest website.

