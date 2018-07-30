Priyanka Chopra saddles up for Chris Pratt-led Cowboy Ninja Viking

Priyanka Chopra is in talks to play the lead female role in Cowboy Ninja Viking, Universal’s upcoming action film starring Chris Pratt as a multifaceted assassin.

Based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, Cowboy Ninja Viking centers on a lethal agent (Pratt) whose treatment by a psychotherapist has left him with the ability to manifest the deadliest attributes of the three titular personas. Details of Chopra’s role have yet to be confirmed.

A Bollywood fixture and star of the ABC thriller Quantico, Chopra made her Hollywood live-action film debut on last year’s Baywatch and recently costarred in A Kid Like Jake. She also has a Rebel Wilson rom-com in the pipeline, titled Isn’t It Romantic. Off-screen, she made headlines last week after reportedly getting engaged to singer Nick Jonas.

Michelle MacLaren — acclaimed for helming episodes of Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and Westworld — will direct Cowboy Ninja Viking, which was most recently scripted by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans) and Ryan Engle (The Commuter). Craig Mazin (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) penned an earlier draft, updating an original take by Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

Cowboy Ninja Viking has been dated for June 28, 2019.