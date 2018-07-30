Here's a look at an extremely '80s Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984

Pedro Pascal is going from Westeros to Wonder Woman.

Director Patty Jenkins has shared a totally ’80s first look at the Game of Thrones and Narcos star in Wonder Woman 1984. Neither Jenkins nor Pascal have revealed exactly who he’ll be playing in the upcoming sequel, but based on this photo, it looks like his character will fit right in to the film’s 1984 setting.

Gal Gadot is back for Wonder Woman 1984 as the titular Themysciran princess, and Chris Pine will also be returning (although it remains to be seen exactly how, since his character Steve Trevor definitively died in the first film). Kristen Wiig has also joined the cast as one of Diana’s most notorious foes from the comics: the archaeologist Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. Cheetah.

Pascal also shared the photo on his own Instagram, writing, “Power suit. Power hair.”

Wonder Woman 1984 began shooting a few weeks ago, and Jenkins, Gadot, and Pine recently stopped by San Diego Comic-Con to tease the film’s ’80s setting and show some early footage of Gadot beating up some bad guys.

“One of my favorite things about making the first movie in World War I, 1917, was getting to know the era,” Jenkins told the audience. “When you dig into these eras, they as metaphors signify things that are true always. There was something about [the 1980s] that symbolized the beginning of modernity and the mechanized world.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters Nov. 1, 2019.