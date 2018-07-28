Are Tom Cruise movies better the more he runs? Apparently so, says Rotten Tomatoes

type Movie genre Action Adventure release date 07/27/18 performer Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg director Christopher McQuarrie distributor Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise runs a lot in movies. This we know. But, as it happens, there are actual numbers from Rotten Tomatoes that suggest the more Cruise runs in a movie the better said movie actually is.

Take 2008’s Valkyrie, for example, a film where Cruise doesn’t run at all. The film has a Tomatometer score of 63.5 percent, according to the movie review aggregator. Similar non-running projects — Magnolia, Lions for Lambs, and Tropic Thunder — yielded similar results.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, in which Cruise runs more than 1,001 feet, had 71 percent.

“We counted every instance of Cruise’s running on screen, in seconds, and then calculated the distances ran by assuming he is clocking a six-minute mile (14.6 feet per second),” the “deep dive” stipulates.

It’s not exactly science, but people apparently love to see this guy run away from stuff, whether that’s an ancient mummy’s wrath or his on-screen romantic commitments.

The top 10 movies, according to Cruise’s pedometer, are:

1. Mission: Impossible III – 3,212 feet

2. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – 3,066 feet

3. War of the Worlds – 1,752 feet

4. Minority Report – 1,562 feet

5. The Firm – 1,241 feet

6. Edge of Tomorrow – 1,065 feet

7. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – 1,051 feet

8. The Mummy – 1,022 feet

9. Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation – 1,007 feet

10. Vanilla Sky – 832 feet

Mission: Impossible — Fallout just hit theaters, so we’re still awaiting the new data.

All we can say is, keep running, Cruise. Keep running.