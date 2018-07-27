Peter Dinklage attached to star in Rumpelstiltskin fairy tale adaptation

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is moving from the realm of literary fantasy on television to the land of big screen fairy tales for an upcoming project.

EW has confirmed the 49-year-old is attached to star in and produce Sony’s Rumpelstiltskin, a cinematic adaptation of the classic German character first introduced by the Brothers Grimm in their 1812 collection Children’s and Household Tales.

Plot details have yet to be revealed, but Dinklage boards the film as the titular mythical character who, in the original story, assists a dishonest miller’s daughter after her father lies to his king, telling him she can spin straw into gold. Though his intentions seem noble at first — and he helps the girl spin the straw into riches — Rumpelstiltskin’s true colors begin to show after he demands her first-born child as payment.

A Monster Calls screenwriter Patrick Ness has reportedly been hired to pen the script for the planned film, which is still in deep development, sources close to the production tell EW, and won’t be Dinklage’s first post-Game of Thrones undertaking after the HBO series ends in 2019.

Additionally, Twilight producer Karen Rosenfelt, The Walking Dead executive producer David Alpert, Circle of Confusion’s Matt Smith, David Ginsberg, and Josh Weinstock are set to produce the movie.

Dinklage — who in July received his seventh Emmy nomination for his work on Game of Thrones — will next appear alongside Jamie Dornan in the HBO feature My Dinner with Hervé as well as in the Reed Morano-directed apocalyptic drama I Think We’re Alone Now, which hits theaters Sept. 14.

Variety was first to report the Rumpelstiltskin news.