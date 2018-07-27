Niecy Nash changed her Boys on the Side line because Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t stop laughing

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Niecy Nash may have just received a star on the Walk of Fame, but in 1995 the veteran comedic actress was getting her first big break, making Whoopi Goldberg laugh, and trying her best not to get fired.

During a recent visit to PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the Claws star sat down with host Lola Ogunnaike, to discuss her various roles. Among them was her very first in Boys on the Side, in which she shared a brief scene with Goldberg and Mary-Louise Parker. While Nash only had one line in the film, the young actress left a lasting impression. Each time the Scream Queens actress delivered the line, she made Goldberg dissolve into laughter, causing the scene to be filmed several times, much to the frustration of director Herbert Ross.

“There was a different line I was coming out to say. Every time I came out to say it, Whoopi Goldberg started laughing. The director started getting frustrated because she did it over and over,” Nash recalls.

Nervous about losing her job, Nash took a big risk, calling cut and calling out Goldberg, telling Ross, “She is the one who is messing up the scene.” Nash then admitted that the scene wasn’t working because “the line was dumb and people don’t talk like that.”

Nash’s outspoken approach paid off.”We changed the line in the movie and that was my first good get.”

