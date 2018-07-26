type Movie genre Comedy release date 04/09/93 performer Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi director David M. Evans distributor 20th Century Fox mpaa PG

The Sandlot may have come out 25 years ago, but the beloved baseball comedy lives on in fans’ hearts — and on their T-shirts.

In fact, the latter recently led to a hilarious run-in on the streets of New York City, as captured in a tweet from Sandlot star Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the coming-of-age movie. Apparently, Renna and costar Tom Guiry (who portrayed Scotty Smalls) ran into a guy wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the famous Sandlot line, “You’re killing me, Smalls!” The actors gladly posed for a picture with him, even though he didn’t recognize them.

“Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about,” Renna tweeted alongside the photo. “Thought I would capture the moment.”

Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment. pic.twitter.com/mrx5mgNzDm — Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) July 25, 2018

Although the dude with the nice shirt came face-to-face with both the boy on it and the Smalls in question, we forgive him for not immediately recognizing the pair. Renna might also be recognizable to some as Cupcake, the wrestling superfan/baker on Netflix’s GLOW, the second season of which was recently made available on the streaming platform.

The Sandlot, meanwhile, marked its silver anniversary earlier this year by briefly returning to theaters and releasing a special-edition DVD.