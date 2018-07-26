Mark Wahlberg has the commute from hell in explosive Mile 22 trailer

type Movie release date 08/17/18 performer Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey director Peter Berg distributor STX

If you thought your commute to work was rough, just wait until you see Mile 22.

The latest collaboration between director Peter Berg and star Mark Wahlberg (Lone Survivor, Patriots Day) follows a group of highly trained government agents who must transport a foreign asset to safety. (How far do they have to go? Yeah, you probably guessed it.)

EW is exclusively debuting the final trailer, which includes Migos’ previously unreleased track “Is You Ready?” (also set to be featured in the film) and makes it clear that this will be no joyride.

“If we fail, there is no backup plan,” declares Silva (Wahlberg), who’s backed up by fellow agents Alice (The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan) and Sam (Ronda Rousey).

Mile 22, which also stars Iko Uwais and John Malkovich, drives into theaters on Aug. 17. Watch the trailer above.