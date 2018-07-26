Kristen Stewart leads cast of Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot

Angels assemble.

Elizabeth Banks has officially set her cast for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. The new film, which Banks will co-write, direct, and star in as Bosley, will feature Kristen Stewart (Twilight), Naomi Scott (Aladdin), and newcomer Ella Balinska as the latest iteration of the famous spy trio.

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the 70s,” Banks said in a statement. “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

Charlie’s Angels originally ran as a TV series on ABC from 1976-1981 (and later as a short-lived revival in 2011), before becoming a movie franchise in the early 2000s with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu.

Banks’ version will pick up after the original films with The Townsend Agency having grown considerably and gone global and expanded to include multiple highly-trained teams. The film will focus on the team of Stewart, Scott, and Balinska.

Charlie’s Angels opens in theaters on Sept. 27, 2019.