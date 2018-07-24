The Teen Titans desperately want Hollywood to make a superhero movie about them, and they’re willing to do anything to get it — including changing the course of history.

In Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, the absurdly funny film based on the irreverent Cartoon Network series, Robin (Scott Menville), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Raven (Tara Strong), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), and Cyborg (Khary Payton) decide to travel back in time and stop all of the superhero origin stories from happening because they foolishly reason that Hollywood would then be forced to make movies about them since they would be the only superheroes left in the future. Their first stop is obviously Krypton, and in the exclusive above, they stop Superman from ever arriving on Earth by playing a bombastic EDM beat on Krypton’s crystals, which prevents the planet’s destruction, because of course it does. The track is called “Crystals” and was written by storyboard artist David Gemmill and M A E S T R O.

Watch the hilarious scene, which features Baby Superman’s butt bouncing along to the beat, above.

According to directors Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail, this was one of the first scenes in the movie they worked on, and their original idea for it was very different and less exciting.

“Initially, it was like a computer they were banging on to try to fix the planet,” Horvath tells EW. “We were sitting with David Gemmill, who is the storyboard artist, and the scene wasn’t quite working yet, and we were sort of shooting ideas around. I think at the same time we were like, ‘It’s the crystals! Krypton and the crystals!’ From there, it was like, ‘Well, they gotta use those crystals to make a beat.’ It just seemed like so logical to us.”

Adds Michail, “That setting is clearly an EDM setting, so we knew the vibe that needed play in that world.”

Coincidentally, Gemmill made the initial beat, which they then gave to Canadian rapper M A E S T R O, who “took what Gemmill did and just boosted it up even more,” says Michail.

If you’re a fan of the show, then you know music is a big part of the series and that’s definitely the case in the movie. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies features several full-length original songs, including “Go!,” which is a hip-hop track that introduces the Teen Titans, and “Upbeat Inspirational Song,” which features Michael Bolton. “Going into the movie, we just knew we needed to go big and hard on the music,” says Michail.

The film’s soundtrack is available for purchase now. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies hits theaters July 27.