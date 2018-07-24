I Think We're Alone Now teaser: Peter Dinklage stars in a very different kind of post-apocalyptic film

Peter Dinklage thinks he’s the last man on earth — and he’s just fine with that.

In I Think We’re Alone Now, the elegiac new drama film from Reed Morano (Emmy-winner for The Handmaid’s Tale), Dinklage stars as Del, a man making his way literally on his own. After the human race is wiped out, he lives in his small, empty town, content in his solitude and the utopia he’s methodically created for himself — until he’s discovered by Grace (Elle Fanning), an interloper whose history and motives are obscure. Worse yet, she wants to stay.

In its silences and spare narrative, and disregard for the story behind the apparent apocalypse, the movie stands as a departure from what’s typical in the genre. And per Morano, this was very much by design. “I like the post-apocalyptic genre, but it’s been done a million times, and I was looking for something a little bit weird, or just a little bit different tonally,” she tells EW. “I saw this opportunity to tell a post-apocalyptic story that breaks a lot of the conventions of storytelling in that genre.”

EW can exclusively reveal the teaser trailer for I Think We’re Alone Now, which introduces the movie’s lush imagery and hints at the intimate, mysterious dynamic between Dinklage and Fanning. “I really appreciate any time a story can be told with visuals or sound rather than straight dialogue,” Morano teases. “This is the perfect film to do that.”

Watch the trailer above. I Think We’re Alone Now premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, and will be released in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York on Sept. 14 before going wider on Sept. 21.