Horror legend Barbara Crampton wants your vote in exclusive clip from Dead Night

In the horror-thriller Dead Night (out July 27), James (AJ Bowen) and his wife Casey (Brea Grant) load up their two teenage kids and head out to a remote cabin for a weekend trip, which will be horribly derailed when James discovers a politician named Leslie Bison in the nearby woods. The latter is played by genre favorite Barbara Crampton, whose credits include Re-Animator, We Are Still Here, and the upcoming Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich.

“For Dead Night we really wanted a colorful antagonist with firm roots in the real world and it seems these days there’s no better villain than a twisted politician,” Dead Night director Brad Baruh tells EW. “While researching, we also found some wild conspiracy theories about how candidates build up their support base and campaign funds, sometimes even tapping into the supernatural. So, with the Leslie Bison character, we hopefully found a perfect entry point into some fun, old school horror mythology while giving her some very timely motivation. The last piece of the puzzle was finding the right actor and we had the amazing fortune of casting the iconic Barbara Crampton, who takes this character to the next level and beyond!”

Watch a fake political ad for Bison above and the trailer for Dead Night, below.

Dead Night is released in theaters July 27 and will also be available on iTunes and all VOD platforms from that day.