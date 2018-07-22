Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Could there be a third ABBA musical?

Tim Stack
July 22, 2018 at 09:30 AM EDT

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

type
Movie
genre
Movie Musicals, Comedy
release date
07/20/18
performer
Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth, Cher
director
Ol Parker
mpaa
PG-13

With the crowd-pleasing (and surprisingly critic-loving) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again now playing in theaters, what are the chances that we return to the Grecian island for more ABBA fun…again?

No one expected that the 2008 original would yield a sequel but a third film seems even more unlikely.

“I feel there is enough ABBA music for sure but I’m gonna say the same thing I said 10 years ago: I don’t f—ing think so,” says star Amanda Seyfried, who plays Sophie. “It seems like it would be ridiculous. But now anything can happen! The only thing is I would be worried the studio would only make it to make money and, with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I know that’s not the case.”

Producer Judy Craymer admits they probably shouldn’t wait another 10 years for a follow-up. “We don’t want to be too old,” jokes Craymer. “I think we’ll just dream about it for a bit. It’s fun to think about it. What would we call it—Fernando?”

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now