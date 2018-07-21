Gal Gadot, Chris Pine introduce Wonder Woman 1984 footage at Comic-Con

type Movie genre Superhero release date 11/01/19 performer Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig director Patty Jenkins distributor Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Patty Jenkins came all the way from 1984 to bring a little Wonder Woman footage to Comic-Con.

The stars of the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984 made a surprise appearance at the Warner Bros. panel at Comic-Con’s Hall H on Saturday.

Jenkins is returning to direct Wonder Woman 1984, which is set in — you guessed it — 1984, several decades after the original. Production recently started on the film, and Jenkins has already shared a sneak peek of Pine’s return and of Kristen Wiig as the villainous Cheetah, a.k.a. Barbara Minerva.

The film has only been shooting for a little more than three weeks, so Jenkins cautioned that they didn’t have much to show, but they wanted to tease a little footage exclusively for the Comic-Con audience. The footage follows Wonder Woman as she leaps into an ’80s mall in full battle armor to face off against two gun-wielding baddies. The clip then cuts to a wide-eyed young girl watching Wonder Woman in pure awe and admiration.

Wonder Woman then safely gets the young girl out of the way before taking on the two bad guys, easily disarming them and crushing their guns with her bare hands.

“One of my favorite things about making the first movie in World War I 1917 was getting to know the era,” Jenkins told the audience. “When you dig into these eras, they as metaphors signify things that are true always. There was something about [the 1980s] that symbolized the beginning of modernity and the mechanized world.”

Jenkins also addressed the biggest question about Wonder Woman 1984 — how Pine is back in the cast when his character Steve Trevor died in the original Wonder Woman. Well, she addressed it, but she didn’t exactly answer it.

“It’s something I’m super excited for everyone to see the movie to find out,” Jenkins teased. “But it’s a very important part of our movie.”

“He’s actually the water girl,” Gadot quipped. “He comes to set, asks us if we’re hungry…”

Wonder Woman 1984 earned some of the loudest applause and cheers from the entire Warner Bros. Hall H panel, and a number of fans took the mic to ask Jenkins and Gadot about the character’s cultural impact.

“She is us more than most superheroes,” Jenkins said. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman — people of all genders, races, sizes and disabilities. So [it’s] staying very true to what that original Marston Wonder Woman was: so loving and good and kind and warm yet powerful without a question and open-minded and giving and struggling with her own challenges. [I cared] that she made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman within us. That’s what I care about.”

“I grew up having a strong opinionated mother who was also very warm and loving,” Gadot added. “And then all of my girlfriends, they’re all very strong and independent and smart and soft and funny. I believe that that’s the way we are, women. And I was just very grateful and privileged to have the opportunity to portray the extreme version of that. I bring only what I believe in, and that’s exactly what I believe in.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters Nov. 1, 2019.