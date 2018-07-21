type Movie release date 04/05/19 performer Zachary Levi director David Sandberg

The first Shazam! trailer is here and you don’t even need to say the magic word to see it:

Shazam! tells the story of a 14-year-old orphan (Asher Angel) who meets a mysterious 3,000-year-old Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) who’s been searching to find the right successor to inherit his powers. The Wizard gives Billy the ability to transform into a grown-up hero (Zachary Levi) by merely saying his name, “SHAZAM!”

The trailer, which debuted Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, gives fans a sense of the film’s first half, showing Billy arriving a new foster care home, meeting fellow orphan (and comics superfan) Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), and then gradually exploring his newfound powers.

“It’s Superman meets Big!” Levi told EW about the film. “It’s complete wish-fulfillment — if you scour all of DC and Marvel there are very few characters that are actually stoked to be a superhero. They’re not brooding, they’re not put out, like ‘Oh dammit, I gotta save the world again!’ Billy Batson is like Peter Parker, they’re thrilled to have these powers and can’t wait to try them out.”

There’s less of a sense of the film’s second half, which Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment is preferring to keep more under wraps for the time being, instead preferring to focus on introducing the movie’s hero. The film’s villain is Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) who you’ll learn more about later.

Shazam! will be released April 5, 2019, and represents an entry in an unofficial second stage of DC universe films that includes Aquaman coming Dec. 21. Speaking of which, see the Aquaman trailer now.