Watch the first trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, starring Millie Bobby Brown

While the big lizard may get star billing in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out May 31, 2019), there is indeed no shortage of other giant creatures in the film, whose first trailer was released Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. Notably? The three-headed King Ghidorah, the insect Mothra, and another flying monster, Rodan, who in the original Japanese movies could create hurricane-force winds.

“I’m still a kid playing with Godzilla toys,” director Michael Dougherty said at Saturday’s panel. “They’re just bigger, much more expensive Godzilla toys.”

About five years have passed in the film since the events depicted in 2014’s Godzilla, which isn’t nearly enough time for people to stop freaking out about the discovery that they share the planet with you-know-who.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty, whose previous credits include the horror movie Krampus, previously told EW. Godzilla hasn’t been seen since that destructive finale, “but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

The new film stars Millie Bobby Brown, who’s already faced her fair share of monsters as Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“It was very different from the Demogorgon,” she said Saturday. “Eleven has powers, it’s a lot less terrifying because she can just hopefully kill them. But this was on a much larger scale. I had neck problems because we were always looking up so high. So it was a larger scale, quite literally. The Demogorgon was just a tiny bit taller than me, and Godzilla and all the other monsters are a lot larger.”

