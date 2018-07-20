Jennifer Connelly in talks to join Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2

Jennifer Connelly is feeling the need… the need for speed!

The Oscar winner from A Beautiful Mind is in early negotiations to join Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer‘s 1986 film, EW has learned.

Details on the character Connelly would be playing are murky, but The Hollywood Reporter states the actress will play “a single mother who runs a local bar near the Navy base.”

We know Cruise is reprising his role of Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The actor, who will be seen reprising another familiar character in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, shared a photo of himself back in costume for Top Gun: Maverick‘s official start of production at the end of May.

Kilmer is also set to return as Maverick’s former rival Tom “Iceman” Kazanasky, while Whiplash‘s Miles Teller joined the production as the son of ill-fated Goose (Anthony Edwards).

When it comes to Hollywood, it really is a small world: Connelly was last seen playing opposite Teller in Only the Brave. She also had a surprise voice role in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming as the voice of Peter Parker’s A.I. suit, named Karen. Connelly will be seen next in 20th Century Fox’s Alita: Battle Angel and TNT’s Snowpiercer television series.

Joseph Kosinski, Cruise’s Oblivion director, is at the helm of Top Gun: Maverick, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 12, 2019.

Deadline was the first to report the news.