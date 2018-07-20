Sha-what? Everything DC’s Shazam! movie gets confused with

type Movie release date 04/05/19 performer Zachary Levi director David Sandberg

You’ve heard of Shazam!, right? Of course you have. But perhaps you’re thinking of a different Shazam? To clear up the confusion, here are all the things that DC’s upcoming Shazam! movie — about an orphan named Billy Batson who utters a magic word to turn into a grown-up superhero — tends to get confused with:

Shazam: A popular music app that identifies songs. There’s no exclamation point, however, so that’s one way to tell it apart. Also, one thing is a DC superhero movie starring Zachary Levi and the other thing tells you what song your Lyft driver is playing.

Beat Shazam: A Fox game show that’s based on the music app hosted by Jamie Foxx that’s now in its rather unlikely second season.

Kazaam: A 1996 fantasy movie starring Shaquille O’Neal as a 5,000-year-old genie who appears from a magic boombox to grant a boy three wishes. This film, like Shazam!, is also about a boy aided by a grown-up figure with superpowers, which doesn’t exactly help matters.

Foxy Shazam: A glam rock band from Ohio that were together from 2003-2014.

“Sha-zam!” Gomer Pyle’s catchphrase in The Andy Griffin Show and Gomer Pyle. You have to be pretty old to make this mistake.

Captain Marvel: Why, this name sounds nothing like Shazam! But in the comics, Billy Batson become a superhero named “Captain Marvel.” In fact, the whole comic book was originally called “Captain Marvel” before changing its name to Shazam. But Captain Marvel is also the name of a Marvel superhero who will be played by Brie Larson in an upcoming movie. Both DC’s Shazam! and Marvel’s Captain Marvel are scheduled to be released within a month of each other in 2019, presumably to ensure maximum confusion.

Shazaam: Remember when Sinbad also played a genie that other 1990s movie? Kazaam and Shazaam were to genie movies what Armageddon and Deep Impact were to killer asteroid movies, remember? Yeah, that didn’t actually happen. But strangely, a lot of people seem to think it did. It’s apparently a weird combination of online rumor, Sinbad hosting an afternoon of Sinbad the Sailor movies dressed in flowing robes in 1994 and fans mixing it up with Kazaam.

@hapotter solved the sinbad genie mystery. I hosted an afternoon of sinbad movies o 1994 (sinbad the sailor movies) pic.twitter.com/yCE65Q3aK5 — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) October 3, 2016

