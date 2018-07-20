Samuel L. Jackson’s Unbreakable journey began in a Marrakech casino

M. Night Shyamalan is getting the band back together for Glass, and while the cast is reluctant to spoil anything new, Samuel L. Jackson is happy to throw it back.

Jackson and Shyamalan visited the EW studio at San Diego Comic-Con to tease the upcoming flick along with Bruce Willis, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sarah Paulson in a video that streamed live Friday afternoon on Facebook Watch.

Glass is set to be the third and final installment in the Shyamalan trilogy that began with 2000’s Unbreakable (starring Willis and Jackson) and continued with 2016’s Split (starring Taylor-Joy and James McAvoy, who will also reprise his role(s) in Glass). Paulson is a brand new character — a psychiatrist the actress characterizes as “not your average bear” — joining the universe in the latest film. As the cast discussed revisiting these characters (and, in Paulson’s case, discovering one) with EW’s Piya Sinha-Roy, Jackson observed that the 18-year journey has “all been very random.”

“I actually ran into Bruce in a casino in Marrakech one night,” the actor recalled. “And Bruce says, ‘This kid is writing a movie for us.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I said, ‘Oh, that movie you just did about the dead people. I read that. I wanted that job.’ And he calls Night, and Night goes, ‘Oh my god, I’m writing one of your scenes!’ And I’m like, ‘Who are you?!’

“So it’s been that random but that fortuitous for us all,” Jackson continued, “in that we stumble into this place and something really magical and wonderful happens.”

Check out the full video from EW’s video studio at San Diego Comic-Con above. Glass hits theaters January 19, 2019.