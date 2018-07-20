James Gunn dropped from Guardians of the Galaxy films over unearthed tweets

Marvel has officially dropped James Gunn as director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films after old, offensive tweets were unearthed.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Company Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement Friday.

Gunn addressed the resurfaced messages in a series of tweets posted online Thursday night.

2. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

4. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

5. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

Despite the cryptic events of Avengers: Infinity War and the still mysterious fourth Avengers film, plans had already been announced for Gunn to continue with developing Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

