James Gunn dropped from Guardians of the Galaxy films over unearthed tweets

Nick Romano
July 20, 2018 at 03:39 PM EDT

Marvel has officially dropped James Gunn as director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films after old, offensive tweets were unearthed.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Company Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement Friday.

Gunn addressed the resurfaced messages in a series of tweets posted online Thursday night.

Despite the cryptic events of Avengers: Infinity War and the still mysterious fourth Avengers film, plans had already been announced for Gunn to continue with developing Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

Developing story…

