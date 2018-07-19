type Movie genre Documentary release date 06/29/18 runtime 96 minutes director Tim Wardle distributor Neon mpaa PG-13

The documentary that stunned Sundance audiences earlier this year is getting a feature film adaptation in the near future.

Film4 and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment announced Thursday that they’re developing the festival hit Three Identical Strangers as a full-length narrative. Made in partnership with Raw, the company that produced the Tim Wardle-directed nonfiction title, the planned project will dramatize the story of the titular characters, a trio of grown men who unwittingly discover they’re identical triplets separated at birth.

Though the happy reunion of 19-year-old Robert Shafran, David Kellman, and Eddy Galland initially causes a media frenzy, it sparks a dark turn of events before the film reaches its shocking conclusion. The story was reportedly sought by multiple studios, which resulted in a competitive bid for the life rights to the men’s story.

“We are delighted and honored to partner with such a talented and creative team,” Shafran and Kellman said of the upcoming movie in a press statement. “We trust that they will treat our story with respect and create an amazing dramatic version of our lives.”

Following its debut in Sundance, where it won the Special Jury Prize for storytelling in the documentary category, Three Identical Strangers wowed at the specialty box office. Upon its June 29 release, the film posted a $34,301 per-screen average at three locations, and has since amassed more than $2.5 million domestically as it continues its rollout. The film is widely expected to be a major contender for the Best Documentary Oscar later this year.

A release date and casting details for the Three Identical Strangers movie adaptation have yet to be announced.