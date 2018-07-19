type Movie genre Comedy release date 11/21/18 performer Jennifer Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia

Jennifer Lopez is back on the big screen for her first live-action movie role in three years, and judging by the new trailer for Second Act the film is shaping up to be a sweet, inspiring fish-out-of-water comedy.

“Do you ever look at your life and wonder how you got there? If you made different choices, would you be happier?” Lopez asks at the top of the clip as her character, Maya, boards the New York City subway en route to a job at a big box store — the likes of which her lofty ambitions have outgrown. There’s just one problem: she doesn’t have a college degree, though she aims to climb the corporate ladder anyway.

That’s where her friend and coworker Joan (Lopez’s real-life bestie Leah Remini) inadvertently involves her in a plot for career domination involving a fake Facebook profile, a fudged job application, and one hilarious photoshopped picture of Maya standing next to President Barack Obama. All of which ultimately earn her a snazzy gig at a Manhattan company.

“It’s not easy getting a job for a woman your age,” Maya’s manager, Arthur (Dan Bucatinsky), says as she quits the store. “Watch me,” she responds before promptly face-planting near a cash register.

With only room to travel upward from there, Maya gets off to a rocky start (“You look like Mrs. Doubtfire,” Joan says of Maya’s first-day-of-work outfit) but with a little support from her inner circle (including her romantic partner, played by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia) and a steadfast reliance on herself, she seemingly comes out on top anyway.

STX will release Second Act — directed by Peter Segal and co-written by The Bucket List scribe Justin Zackham and Maid In Manhattan producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas — to theaters on Nov. 21. Watch the new trailer above, and check out several new stills from the project below.

Barry Wetcher/STXfilms

Barry Wetcher/STXfilms

Barry Wetcher/STXfilms