Fantastic Beasts sequel is 'darker,' star Eddie Redmayne says

The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald already hints at this. But star Eddie Redmayne says your suspicions are correct: The sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is firmly a “darker” story.

“The most riveting aspect is the tonal change,” Redmayne tells EW (and, yes, that’s a new photo from the film above). “It’s darker and more rigorous and weaving in the Potter lore we’re much more familiar with. So these characters you met in the first film are now in the wizarding world you understand more thoroughly. When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner.”

Given the script was written by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, that page-turning aspect is hardly a surprise.

Redmayne, who reprises his role of magi-zoologist Newt Scamander in the film, also gave us some story details which gives us a few new hints. Obviously, the dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured in the last film. In the new story, he’s being sent back to Europe to be tried and manages to escape.

“I’m enlisted by Dumbledore (Jude Law) to try and track him down and capture him,” Redmayne says. “What’s happened is Grindelwald’s belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing. He’s rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He’s pretty hypnotic.”

Hmm. That description sounds a bit like … You Know Who.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens Nov. 16.