type Movie release date 04/05/19 performer Zachary Levi director David Sandberg

Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman … and Shazam?

It could happen.

Next year’s Shazam! movie takes place in the same universe as the other DC films, EW can confirm, plus there are tentative plans to do more with the character in the future that could eventually involve other DCU heroes.

Orphaned 14-year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) lives in a world where the heroes of Justice League also exist and regularly make headlines — and Billy’s friend Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Glazer) is a big fan of these distant super friends.

Whether any of Justice League characters show up in Shazam! is unknown at this time (there’s been nothing to suggest that they will).

Also unknown: If there will be an actual Justice League sequel, as one is not yet greenlit.

But that doesn’t stop the Shazam! team from speculating about the possibility…

We asked Shazam! producer Peter Safran: Will Billy/Shazam be in a Justice League sequel? “I wouldn’t be surprised to see Shazam play a role in the DCU,” Safran replied carefully. “He exists in that world.”

The idea certainly excites star Levi. When the actor was headed to his final audition for the role last year, the studio drove him past Justice League billboards and he wondered about the possibility. “I would lose my s— if that happened, I would lose all of the s—s,” Levi tells us. “I remember thinking, ‘If I get this and if this movie does well enough and if Justice Leauge does well enough and they make another Justice League … maybe I’ll be on that next poster with all those guys.”

There is one unique challenge Shazam! filmmakers would have to contend with, however. Iconic superhero characters are typically unchanged from film to film. But while you can have an adult actor like Chris Hemsworth looking just like Thor for a series of movies, or print a Shazam! comic book about a young hero who’s 14 years old for decades, it’s a bit different when you have a teenage actor (like 15-year-old Asher Angel) in a role as he’s rapidly growing up. But Angel outgrowing the comics’ traditional depiction of Billy is something the team has already factored. “It’s something we’ve considered and have plans in place for sequels that take into account those realities,” Safran notes.

Here, you can see a hint of a Daily Planet newspaper headline about Superman on the wall on the right in this photo that EW revealed yesterday:

Steve Wilkie/© DC Comics

DC is having its big panel on Saturday at Comic-Con so perhaps we’ll get more Shazam! scoop then. Follow @jameshibberd for the latest.

For more, pick up EW’s Comic-Con special issue featuring our cover story on Shazam! You can get it at the fan convention — or buy it online here.