Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie gets a title and release date

New details about Joaquin Phoenix’s standalone movie about the Joker have been unveiled.

Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that the film now has a release date: Oct. 4, 2019.

What’s more, the studio is also revealing the title for the Batman universe film, which was previously known as simply Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie. And no, it’s not The Joker, as some have speculated, but rather simply… Joker.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the film “centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Phillips directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver (The Fighter). The film will be produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff and executive-produced by Richard Baratta.

Joker begins production later this year and is expected to stand apart from the rest of the DCEU titles like Wonder Woman and upcoming films such as Aquaman and Shazam! The film is probably the most anticipated of a few different Clown Prince of Crime-related titles in various stages of development, including a Suicide Squad sequel, Jared Leto’s Suicide Squad standalone spin-off, and a Harley Quinn movie.