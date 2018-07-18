A 25-foot statue of Jeff Goldblum has been erected in London

Ruth Kinane
July 18, 2018 at 10:03 AM EDT

Jurassic Park

Movie
In Season
PG-13
127 minutes
Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Richard Attenborough, Samuel L. Jackson, Wayne Knight, Martin Ferrero, B.D. Wong
Steven Spielberg
Michael Crichton
Sci-fi and Fantasy, Action Adventure, Horror

London has many fine sights for tourists: There’s London Bridge, the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, and now…there’s a giant statue of an almost-shirtless Jeff Goldblum.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Yes, you read that correctly. On Wednesday a huge statue of a the Jurassic Park actor appeared on the banks of the River Thames by London’s Tower Bridge. The 25-foot statue depicts Goldblum lounging in black pants and an unbuttoned black shirt in a reenactment of his iconic and often meme’d pose from the 1993 dino flick. Rather than a random act of civic generosity, the statue is actually a savvy publicity stunt by Now TV to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved franchise.

Fans of the franchise have gathered on London’s south bank to see the temporary 330 lb installation. Goldblum will remain reclining until July 26.

No word if the actor has seen the statue yet or knows of its existence.

