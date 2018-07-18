The Dark Knight celebrates 10th anniversary with return to IMAX theaters

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 152 minutes Wide Release Date 07/18/08 performer Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart director Christopher Nolan distributor Warner Bros. author Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan genre Mystery and Thriller, Action Adventure

The Dark Knight is rising.

In celebration of the Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster’s 10th anniversary, Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing the Oscar-winning film back to four select IMAX locations for one week beginning Aug. 24.

Nolan famously shot several of the film’s iconic sequences with what at the time was groundbreaking IMAX technology. In fact, The Dark Knight was first major feature film to use IMAX 70mm film.

The film, starring Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker, was the top grossing movie of 2008, according to Box Office Mojo. It was also nominated for eight Oscars, winning two: best supporting actor for Ledger and best sound editing. (Ledger is the only person to receive the award posthumously).

The Dark Knight was the middle film of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, taking place after the events of Batman Begins (2005), and before the final film in the series, The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Meanwhile, Nolan has continued using IMAX cameras to stunning effect in subsequent films like The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar (2014), and Dunkirk (2017).

Tickets for the opening day go on sale this Friday, with showtimes only announced for Aug. 24. Theaters will list additional showtimes for subsequent dates closer to release.

The Dark Knight will be playing for one screening a day at the following theaters:

AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX, Universal City

AMC Lincoln Square IMAX, New York City

AMC Metreon IMAX, San Francisco

Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX, Toronto

The film also stars Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Morgan Freeman. The screenplay was written by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer.