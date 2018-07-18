Bella Thorne sees dead people in exclusive trailer for supernatural-thriller I Still See You

What if everyone could see dead people?

The supernatural-thriller I Still See You (out Oct. 12) is set nearly a decade after an apocalyptic event kills off millions and leaves the world haunted by ghosts. Bella Thorne stars as a young woman, Veronica “Roni” Calder, who receives a threatening message from beyond the grave. Roni joins forces with a mysterious classmate named Kirk Lane (Richard Harmon) and descends into a shadow world that blurs the boundaries between the living and the dead. Together, the duo must race against time to stop a cunning killer.

Thorne tweeted a teaser for the new film earlier this month:

Eye still see u 👀 October 12th pic.twitter.com/yk69iDTXBX — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 2, 2018

I Still See You is directed by Scott Speer and written by Jason Fuchs, based on Daniel Waters’ novel Break My Heart One Thousand Times. The film costars Amy Price-Francis, Hugh Dillon, Shaun Benson, Dave Brown, Thomas Elms, Louis Herthum, and Dermot Mulroney.

Exclusively watch the trailer for I Still See You, above.