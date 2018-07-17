Why do the boys from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again look so familiar?

type Movie genre Movie Musicals, Comedy release date 07/20/18 performer Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth, Cher director Ol Parker mpaa PG-13

In Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, we get a chance to see a young, post-college Donna (Lily James) as she dances her way through Europe on her way to Greece. Along the way, she meets three men and dot, dot, dot…

Those three men? In the original film, Sophie’s three possible fathers — Harry, Bill, and Sam — were played by Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, and Pierce Brosnan, respectively. But this time around, prepare to be charmed by the “angel eyes” of their younger counterparts: Hugh Skinner, Josh Dylan, and Jeremy Irvine.

Hugh Skinner, who plays punk-rocker Harry, has an impressive résumé. You might remember Skinner as another Harry: the lead character’s hapless repeat boyfriend in Fleabag. The actor also played Unwin Trevaunance on the BBC drama Poldark, and Sir George Howard on Harlots. He also had a small role in The Last Jedi as the first officer to Admiral Holdo (a.k.a. Laura Dern) but unfortunately, there are no ABBA sing-a-longs in the Star Wars universe…yet.

For Josh Dylan, the hunk who plays the young Scandinavian world-traveller Bill, Mamma Mia 2 is his first major screen credit, although he did have a small role in 2016’s Brad Pitt-Marion Cotillard spy drama, Allied.

Jeremy Irvine, Pierce Brosnan’s younger self, is most famous for starring in Steven Spielberg’s War Horse. He also played Pip in 2012’s Great Expectations alongside Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter.

And just in case you’re not great with faces or IMDb, our young Meryl Streep, Lily James, has starred in Cinderella, Downton Abbey, and Baby Driver.