Hell Fest teaser trailer introduces a new masked maniac

In the new horror film Hell Fest (out Sept. 28), a real masked killer stalks victims among the fake thrills of a Halloween theme park.

“One of the executives at my company came to me with a pitch: Wouldn’t it be cool if there was a film about someone who is actually evil, who’s using that environment to kill people?” says producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead, Aliens). “What if one of those people in a mask, or one of those people who had a prop chainsaw, was actually a killer themselves? And that is where the idea came from.”

Hell Fest is directed by Gregory Plotkin, who previously made 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and also edited the recent horror hits Get Out and Happy Death Day.

“The film basically takes place over one night at a Halloween haunt,” says the filmmaker. “And not just any Halloween haunt, essentially the best of the best, which is called ‘Hell Fest.’ It follows our main protagonist Natalie (Amy Forsyth), and her best friend Brooke (Reign Edwards), and their friend Taylor (Bex Taylor-Kraus). It’s their one night at the park. The idea is, these parks are a place where people go to get scared, but there’s this masked killer who takes advantage of the anonymity of many masked characters and terrorizes our group throughout the night, all against the backdrop of these seemingly real haunts and mazes.”

Watch the just-released teaser trailer for Hell Fest above.