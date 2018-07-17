The Beast is loose in the first Glass trailer tease

type Movie genre Thriller release date 01/18/19 performer Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson director M. Night Shyamalan distributor Universal Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan is bringing Glass, his not-so-secret-anymore sequel to Unbreakable and Split, to San Diego Comic-Con this week — and that means we’re getting a new trailer! Before its debut on Friday, Universal Pictures released the first teaser of what seems like more to come.

This one highlights The Beast within James McAvoy. The X-Men star plays Kevin Wendell Crumb. Well, sometimes he’s Kevin. Other times he’s Patricia, Mary Reynolds, or any one of the other multiple personalities that reside within this body. The one personality we should all be worried about is The Beast, a superhuman form with incredible strength.

But there are two other main characters to think about, which is why we think more teasers are on the way. Bruce Willis reprises his role of “unbreakable” man David Dunn, while Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as David’s fragile archnemesis Elijah “Mr. Glass” Price.

The film’s official plot description reads, “Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Sarah Paulson also plays a psychiatrist treating David, Elija, and Kevin, while Anya-Taylor Joy reprises her role of Casey Cooke from Split.

Universal will debut the first trailer for Glass this Friday during the film’s Comic-Con panel, which kicks off in Hall H at 3:45 p.m. PT.