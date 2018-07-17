Eli Roth and Lorenza Izzo are divorcing 'so we don't f---ing kill each other'

Eli Roth and Lorenza Izzo are calling it quits.

The director, 46, and actress, 28, announced the separation in a joint statement posted in both Spanish and English to social media.

“It is with deep love and respect that we are choosing to separate as a couple. We’ve had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends,” they wrote.

The duo, who collaborated together on projects including The Green Inferno and Hemlock Grove, added that they “wish to continue working together creatively.”

“Ultimately,” they said, they are “separating so we don’t f—ing kill each other.”

Roth, best known for gory horror films like Hostel and Cabin Fever, married Izzo in her native Chile in 2014.

The actress recently appeared alongside Jack Black and Cate Blanchett in the Roth-directed The House with a Clock in Its Walls, hitting theaters Sept. 21.