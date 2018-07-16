Shazam! second official photo reveals a supercharged Zachary Levi

type Movie release date 04/05/19 performer Zachary Levi director David Sandberg

The second official photo from DC’s Shazam! movie is here.

In an EW.com exclusive, below is Shazam (Zachary Levi) with his lightning bolt insignia aglow being touched by his awed friend Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer):

Steve Wilkie/© DC Comics

The image follows up on last week’s reveal of the first official Shazam! photo, which has the super-powered hero and his buddy chugging soda.

In the film, Billy (whose younger version is played by Disney Channel star Asher Angel) is assigned to a new foster home where he befriends comic book superfan Freddy. One day, Billy’s subway ride is interrupted by a mysterious Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) who’s been searching for ages to find the right successor to inherit his powers. He reveals the teen’s been selected to gain an assortment of abilities, and all it takes is for Billy to say “SHAZAM!”

Shazam! will be released April 5, 2019, and represents an entry in an unofficial second stage of DC universe films that includes Aquaman coming Dec. 21.

Though we still haven’t seen a trailer yet for Shazam!, that could change with Comic-Con coming up — after all, the Aquaman trailer will be making its debut on Saturday. Follow @jameshibberd for more DC Entertainment scoop.