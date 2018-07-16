type Movie genre Movie Musicals, Comedy release date 07/20/18 performer Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth, Cher director Ol Parker mpaa PG-13

It’s almost time to bust our your best overalls — Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the highly anticipated sequel to 2008’s ABBA-filled movie-musical, is just days away from hitting theaters.

Here We Go Again turns the clock back to show Donna — played in the original film by Meryl Streep — as a young woman (with Lily James now taking on the role) during the summer in which she meets three handsome men and becomes pregnant by one of them.

Amanda Seyfried reprises her role from the original Mamma Mia! as Donna’s daughter Sophie – who is now pregnant herself — with Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, and Colin Firth returning as well. (And, if you’ve been under a rock for the last few months, Cher also stars in the film as Donna’s mother/Sophie’s grandmother. Yes, Cher!)

Ahead of its arrival in theaters this Friday, members of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’s starry cast (including James, Seyfried, Skarsgard, Brosnan, Cher, Christine Baranski, and Dominic Cooper) joined EW and PEOPLE for a Facebook Live to preview what we can expect from the film.

