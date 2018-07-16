Aquaman director releases new photo from first trailer

Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.
James Hibberd
July 16, 2018 at 09:36 AM EDT

Aquaman

Movie
Action Adventure
12/21/18
Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson
James Wan
In Season

Aquaman director James Wan teased this week’s release of the film’s long-awaited trailer with a new photo.

Below is a shot from an editing bay that shows an epic new image from the film:

“Working overtime to put the finishing touches for this coming week!!” Wan writes.

The Aquaman trailer will make its world debut at Comic-Con in San Diego later this week, exact time TBD.

Aquaman tells the story of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) a half-human, half-Atlantean outcast who teams with an Atlantean warrior princess Mera (Amber Heard) to try and stop Curry’s half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) from going to war against the surface world.

In case you missed it, last week EW.com debuted a first look at The Fisherman King, which was added to our exclusive Aquaman image gallery including first looks at Black Manta, King Orm and more.

Follow @jameshibberd for ongoing DC Entertainment scoop.

