Paddington 3? Ben Whishaw dishes on chances of returning to voice the adorable bear

More marmalade?

With numerous fans and critics declaring Paddington 2 one of the best films of 2018, naturally, we can’t help but wonder if more Paddington might be in the cards. For the voice behind the Peruvian bear, Ben Whishaw, it’s a matter of maintaining the creative force behind the first two films.

“I absolutely love doing Paddington,” he tells EW. “It takes a lot of time, and each time I’ve done it, it’s taken the better part of a year. But… I would love to do another one.”

While Whishaw says he’s game to return as the duffel-coat-wearing bear, he’s not likely to do so without writer-director Paul King on board. “I can’t imagine what it would be like without him, so I think it’s really down to whether he wants to or not,” the actor says.

Given the fact that King has other projects in the works currently, including a Willy Wonka movie, it could be some time before actor and director return to the Brown family’s adventures. “I think he probably needs a real break from Paddington right now because he’s spent the last five years doing it,” Whishaw adds of King.

In the meanwhile, we’ll just have to content ourselves with the first two movies and our own stash of marmalade sandwiches.