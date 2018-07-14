Hotel Transylvania 3 cruises over Skyscraper at opening day box office

Friday night was family night at the movies this weekend.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation kicked off its monster cruise nicely with $16.65 million from screenings in 4,267 locations, putting it on track to make $40-$41 million domestically by weekend’s end. That would also include the $1.28 million the film made from early Amazon Prime showings.

Meanwhile, Skyscraper, Dwayne Johnson’s “Die Hard in a building,” didn’t do quite as hot.

The film, written and directed by Johnson’s Central Intelligence helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber, is estimated to finish the weekend with $25 million after taking in just $9.27 million on Friday from 3,782 theaters. Skyscraper opened earlier on July 11 in select overseas locations, so it is still projected to make a cumulative $66.2 million globally through Sunday.

That means the animated sequel with Dracula and pals is looking to be the No. 1 movie in America this weekend — even over Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is looking to score $28 million this weekend.

Adam Sandler returned as the voice of Dracula in the third Hotel Transylvania, which sees all the monsters setting sail on a luxury cruise ship as Drac falls in love with its captain. The voice cast is rounded out by Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, and Mel Brooks.

As Will Sawyer in Skyscraper, Johnson plays a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader framed for the fire set in China’s tallest skyscraper — and his family is trapped inside.

Pixar’s Incredibles 2 and Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — the latter of which already boasts more than $1 billion worldwide — are expected to come in the fourth and fifth spots.