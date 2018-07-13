Director Mick Garris is best known for his horror projects, including Psycho IV, the miniseries version of The Shining, and the anthology horror film Nightmare Cinema, which just received its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival. But Garris has a — somewhat — gentler side, as evidenced by the fact that he co-wrote 1993’s Hocus Pocus, the witch-centric fantasy-comedy which starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Next week is the 25th anniversary of the film’s release and Garris will be marking the occasion by giving over his Post Mortem podcast to interviews with Hocus Pocus producer David Kirschner, composer John Debney, production designer William Sandell, and special effects make-up artist Tony Gardner, which were recorded in May at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre.

“It was a wild ride of a reunion with friends and strangers after 25 years,” Garris tells EW. “To return to the roots of the Sandersons was something even I learned a lot from!”

The Hocus Pocus episode of Post Mortem will be available to hear from July 18. Watch an exclusive trailer for the podcast, above.