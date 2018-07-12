Critics are loving Mission: Impossible -- Fallout

The latest installment of Tom Cruise’s action franchise Mission: Impossible — Fallout is finally here — and the reviews are flying in.

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout Is The Most Exhilarating Movie You’ll See This Year,” reads the headline for Mike Ryan’s Uproxx review.

Cruise returns as the seemingly invincible super-spy Ethan Hunt for the new film, which follows Hunt and his team as they globe-trot from stunning location to stunning location in a race against time. Six films in, critics are loving it.

Cruise is joined this time by Angela Bassett, Alec Baldwin, Rebecca Ferguson, and a mustachioed Henry Cavill.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout comes to theaters July 27.

Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter

The plot may be as indecipherable as The Big Sleep, but the action is insane in this sixth installment of Mission: Impossible. Loaded with extended sequences that show Tom Cruise doing what look like real — and really dangerous — stunts all over central Paris and London, in addition to more far-flung destinations and on almost any means of transportation you care to name, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie’s second outing on the series tops what he did with Cruise three years ago with Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, which is saying something. That film pulled in $682 million worldwide (71 percent of that outside the U.S.), and there’s little reason to believe that this new ultra-amped-up extravaganza shouldn’t pull in that much or more.

David Ehrlich, IndieWire

It doesn’t take long to recognize that Mission: Impossible — Fallout is one of the best action movies ever made.

Peter Debruge, Variety

Ethan Hunt has never met an impossible mission, and yet, audiences need to believe that this one could get away from him for the thrill to work. Here, with everything that he’s ever cared about on the line, Hunt proves why he’s summer’s most valuable action hero.