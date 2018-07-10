Tales From the Hood 2 trailer teases a sinister, socially charged sequel

1995’s Tales From the Hood still holds up as one of the best and most distinctive horror anthologies: a pulpy, freaky-as-all-Get Out flick that spiced its scares with scorching social commentary and some potent gallows humor. And now that Jordan Peele has reignited the social-horror subgenre, the timing really couldn’t be better for fans to hear from Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott again. As luck would have it, the first teaser for their Tales From the Hood 2 arrived Tuesday today, via Bloody Disgusting, along with a release date.

Universal 1440 Entertainment is bringing the long-awaited horror sequel to Blu-ray, DVD, digital, and on-demand platforms Oct. 2, plotting a Halloween-adjacent rollout for the film to follow its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Montreal this Friday.

Keith David, of They Live! and The Thing fame, will step into the role of Rod Serling-esque narrator Mr. Simms, taking over for Clarence Williams III to tell four chilling tales of (per the summary) “demonic dolls, possessed psychics, vengeful vixens, and historical ghosts.” A glance at the admittedly fleeting trailer teases scenes involving police brutality and burning city streets, suggesting that Tales From the Hood 2 will continue the original film’s socially conscious streak.

Of note: Cundieff is again writing and directing, with Scott joining him in those capacities after producing the first entry. And Spike Lee — who has his own politically charged BlackKklansman opening next month — is listed among the executive producers, another hopeful sign for this 23-years-later revival.