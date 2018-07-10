Chloë Grace Moretz fights gay conversion therapy in stunning Miseducation of Cameron Post trailer

Chloë Grace Moretz is offering a few lessons on morality and acceptance in the new trailer for her stunning Sundance drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

The first full-length trailer for the festival hit debuted Tuesday, previewing the Desiree Akhavan-directed film’s emotionally wrought story revolving around a young lesbian’s (Moretz in the titular role) road to self-acceptance amid her journey through the evils of religiously-backed gay conversion therapy in 1993 America.

After her boyfriend catches her having sex with her high school’s prom queen, Cameron’s mother exiles her to a rural treatment center. Though she struggles to cope with her new environment at first, Cameron doesn’t face the conflict alone: American Honey breakout Sasha Lane plays another gay teen who quickly bonds with Moretz’s character at the facility, which is run by the domineering Dr. Marsh (Jennifer Ehle) and her docile brother, Reverend Rick (John Gallagher Jr.). But things don’t go according to plan, and Cameron’s bout with conversion therapy instead affirms her identity as opposed to erasing it.

“Cameron, your sin is with the struggle of same-sex attraction. You’re facing the consequences of your actions, and it’s ugly… The first step is for you to stop thinking of yourself as a homosexual,” Dr. Marsh tells Cameron, who responds: “I don’t think of myself as a homosexual. I don’t really think of myself as anything… F— this place.”

Following the success of Appropriate Behavior — Akhavan’s debut feature as a writer-director — Cameron Post marked the filmmaker’s second consecutive feature to premiere at Sundance, where the film ultimately won the annual event’s 2018 Grand Jury Prize in January. It has since traveled to festivals around the world (including the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival), where it has been met with positive reviews from movie critics.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post enters limited release on Aug. 3. Watch the film’s first full-length trailer above.