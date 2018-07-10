Indiana Jones 5 pushed back a year, Maleficent 2, Jungle Cruise get release dates

Indiana Jones will be swinging back into theaters a little later than expected.

News broke a few weeks ago that the as-yet-untitled Indiana Jones 5 had been delayed and would not be ready in time for its scheduled July 2020 release date. Now, Disney has made it official, giving the film a new date of July 9, 2021.

This is the second time the film has been pushed back: It was originally set to hit theaters in July 2019 before being rescheduled for 2020.

Both Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg are on board for Indiana Jones 5, although Spielberg currently has his hands full with a number of other projects, including his West Side Story remake and the religious drama The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara. Solo’s Jonathan Kasdan has been reportedly tapped to work on the Indiana Jones script, with a previous draft written by David Koepp.

In other release date news, Disney has scheduled Jungle Cruise and Maleficent 2 to hit theaters in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Dwayne Johnson stars alongside Emily Blunt in the Jungle Cruise movie, which is based on the beloved Disneyland ride, and that’ll hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning are returning for Maleficent 2, which is now scheduled for May 29, 2020.

Mary Poppins Returns was also bumped up a week: Instead of hitting theaters this Christmas, it’ll open a week earlier on Dec. 19. Directed by Rob Marshall, the sequel stars Blunt (again!) as the practically perfect nanny and picks up several years after the events of the Julie Andrews original.

Finally, Disney shuffled around a number of untitled live-action projects, striking a November 2019 release and a February 2021 release from the schedule. That latter date of Feb. 12, 2021, now belongs to an untitled Marvel movie, which was originally scheduled for July.