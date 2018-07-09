Jeremy Renner joins Jamie Foxx in Blumhouse's Spawn movie

type Movie genre Supernatural, Thriller performer Jamie Foxx, Jeremy Renner director Todd McFarlane Producers Blumhouse

Jeremy Renner has been tapped to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Spawn, Blumhouse Productions’ upcoming adaptation of the Todd McFarlane comic.

The filmmakers confirmed Monday that the Oscar-nominated actor will play Detective “Twitch” Williams, who becomes an unlikely ally to Foxx’s hellish antihero. McFarlane himself is getting behind the camera to make his directorial debut on the adaptation, which he also scripted, and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum is producing.

In May, Foxx was cast as the lead character, a black-ops agent who is betrayed and murdered by his colleagues, then sent to hell in penance for all the innocents he knowingly killed in the line of duty. In the netherworld, he’s double-crossed once again, making a Faustian bargain with an evil being to become a Hellspawn warrior in hopes of reuniting with his wife. Instead, he’s trapped in a demonic new form forever and resurfaces on earth five years later, discovering that his wife has moved on to marry his former best friend. Seething with rage, he turns his fury on street thugs and gangs, eventually transforming into a brutal and uncompromising antihero.

McFarlane’s comic was previously adapted into a 1997 film starring Michael Jai White. The new Spawn film is eyeing a fall production start.

Renner’s recent film credits include Tag and Wind River, and he’s also expected to reprise his role as the ace archer Hawkeye in next year’s Avengers 4.