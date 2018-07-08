Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot surprises children at Virginia hospital

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot took some time off from saving the world to brighten the days of young patients, their families, and staffers at Inova Children’s Hospital in Northern Virginia this weekend, paying them a surprise visit while dressed in full superhero regalia.

The Israeli actress was in the area filming the highly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984, and her visit was celebrated on social media by several people in attendance.

“Thank you @GalGadot for visiting us @InovaHealth Children’s Hospital,” Dr. Lucas Collazo tweeted, alongside a group photo with Gadot surrounded by smiles. “You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff.”

Hospital staffer Jamie Gentille shared a similar photo on Instagram and wrote, “Some days are just WONDERFUL!!! So grateful for the stunningly gorgeous and kind Gal Gadot for bringing her superpowers to the kids at work!!!” She added the hashtags “#wonderwoman” and “#ilovemyjob.”

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

We are so honored that #WonderWoman stopped by to visit the kids and caregivers at #InovaChildrensHospital! Thank you @GalGadot. #ForTheKids https://t.co/Qj568TI4B8 — Inova Health (@InovaHealth) July 6, 2018

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 1, 2019.